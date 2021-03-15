How to merge all of your Fortnite accounts | Dot Esports

The feature was first introduced after the PS4 fiasco in 2018.

In Sept. 2019, Epic Games offered players the option to merge two or more Fortnite accounts on different platforms if they met a specific list of criteria.

The feature was first introduced after the PS4 fiasco in 2018 when Sony locked players from using their Fortnite accounts on other systems like the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, forcing players to create multiple accounts for the game.

Sony soon put an end to that charade and allowed players to use their accounts on multiple platforms. But those who had made separate accounts were left frustrated by the late decision.

When cross-play was added to Fortnite in May 2019, though, Epic disabled this feature. Cross-play (or cross-platform play) allows mobile (both Android and iOS), PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and Windows PC players to play together.

Although you can no longer merge accounts, you can connect an Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch account to a PC account. You can do this by going to the Account Linking section on your main accounts page and following the instructions.