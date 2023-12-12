How to max armor and health in LEGO Fortnite?

In LEGO Fortnite, there are many ways to become a pile of bricks in the wild, with enemies of all kinds and hazards to prepare for—and even fall damage. As a result, getting boosts to armor and health is paramount if explorers want to survive the perilous outdoors.

There is actually a maximum amount of armor and health that can be gained based on the various items and food in the game. It is, however, pretty difficult to hit the max for both stats since players must acquire all of the necessary resources to create all of these items before equipping them and heading out for their next outing.

If you’re planning a hefty expedition, here is how to max out your armor and health in LEGO Fortnite.

Maxing out armor and health in LEGO Fortnite, explained

Load up on charms before your next battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To max out armor and health, players will need to equip their character with three Epic-tier charms of any kind. Each Epic charm gives a whopping 14 points of armor while also boosting their character in unique ways, such as better resistance to cold temperatures, bonus defense after taking damage, and more.

These Epic-tier charms also give five points of health per charm, which will boost a player’s total hearts to 18. Although this is already a ton of health to spare for fights, players can add temporary hearts to their total health by eating various forms of prepared food, like Grilled Meat, Meat Pies, or Spicy Burgers.

Overall, players can max out their total durability to 22 hearts and 42 armor, which should be more than enough to survive in the great outdoors. Of course, players should still bring a good amount of food and other weather-resistance items to help fend off the biting cold and scorching heat, depending on which biome they are heading off to.