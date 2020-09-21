How to make a Stark robot dance in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite Chapter Two has some new challenges for week five of season four, meaning players will need to scour the map to get some free XP for knocking stuff off the list.

One of those challenges is making one of the Stark Industry robots scattered about dance during a round.

You can easily find a Stark robot by simply landing near Stark Industries, a new location added in week three near the middle portion of the map, or at several of the Quinjet landing sites around the rest of the map. Those landing sites are marked by blue smoke in the sky at the start of each round, so they shouldn’t be too hard to find if you want to avoid the new area.

Once you drop into the game and find a Stark robot, you’ll need to take them out before you can hack it. Typically, they’ll be patrolling around a Quinjet crash site or roaming the Stark Industries complex in groups of varying numbers.

Approach one of the downed robots and you can interact with it to hack into its systems. It will then stand back up and act as a sort of sentry for you, shooting any other players or bots that try to attack you.

Because they’ll be loyal to you, if you start a dance emote while you’re near any hacked Stark bots, they’ll start dancing with you. Doing this once should pop the challenge and give you 25,000 XP.