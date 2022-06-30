How to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games in the industry, constantly bringing players back each week.

Part of the appeal is that the game consistently poses new challenges that players can complete to earn experience points for the battle pass. One of this week’s quests in Fortnite asks the player to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher.

First, you’re going to need to find the Ripsaw Launcher before you can knock down anything.

How to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Where to find a Ripsaw Launcher

Screengrab via Epic Games

Currently, it is the Ripsaw Week in Fortnite, meaning that the Ripsaw Launcher is spawning in abundance across the world. Right now, players can find the Ripsaw as loot in chests or on the ground. When this week ends, players will still be able to find the Ripsaw Launcher inside of the Chop Shop factory north of Logjam Lotus.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you’ve located a Ripsaw Launcher, you need to head to the northwest part of the map. The Timber Pine trees can be found in the snowy part of the map and its borders. Players will need to use the Ripsaw Launcher to knock down five of the trees to complete the quest, but they can easily be found in a single match.

Because the Chop Shop is so close to the Timber Pines, it may be easiest to go into the factory and get one of the many Ripsaw Launchers located inside. Once you have it, there are pine trees just outside that you can destroy, completing the quest without much effort.