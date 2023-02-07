Epic Games has once again partnered with a popular gaming franchise to bring a classic character to Fortnite. As part of Geralt of Rivia’s introduction to the game, the developer has also implemented its own Witcher school in the School of the Llama. Players can sign up and prove they have what it takes to be a Witcher by completing challenges.

Fortunately, signing up for the challenges is as easy as a couple of clicks outside of the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to join the Fortnite School of the Llama.

How do you join the Fortnite School of the Llama?

First, you’ll need to make sure that you sign up for the school with your Epic account on the official School of the Llama website. If you haven’t connected your Fortnite account to Epic, you should do this first to ensure you’re tracked across all devices. You can log in with your specific platform accounts in the “Connections” section of your account settings.

On the main School of the Llama website, you should click the Login option and then enter your Epic account information. Then, click through the pop-ups to get to the School of the Llama screen, where you’ll be introduced to a screen explaining how these challenges work.

How does the Fortnite School of the Llama work?

You’ll start at a fortress at the center of the map and a new path will unlock each week. By completing a specific task, you’ll unlock the next stop on the path and in-game rewards until you get to an obstacle. These obstacles will require that you complete an objective on a Creative island, then you’ll need to check back on the website to make sure the quest is completed.

There are a number of rewards that players will be able to earn from the School of the Llama. We can thank data miners for pointing them out in the files, with these items not being found elsewhere in the collab:

Witcher’s Silver Sword in-game pickaxe

Four 20,000 battle pass experience rewards

Two 80,000 battle pass experience rewards

School of the Wolf spray and emote

School of the Cat emote

School of the Bear emote

School of the Llama emote

School of the Manticore emote

School of the Viper emote

School of the Griffin emote

Geralt of Rivia lobby track

Axii banner

Quen banner

Aard banner

Igni banner

Yrden banner

Players won’t be able to unlock all of the rewards in a single go since multiple paths are blocked until the coming weeks of the season. This will be the only way to unlock special cosmetics for the Geralt skin, like the silver sword.