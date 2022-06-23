How to headbutt an opponent while riding a boar in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

The Fortnite week three challenges are here for Chapter Three, season three, and they include doing some destruction with a furry companion. Players will need to find a boar, saddle up, and turn their new tusked friend into a little ball of destruction.

Headbutting an opponent with a boar might not seem like the most difficult challenge in the world, but for players who haven’t played the game in a while, or those who don’t pay much attention to different challenges, it might be a bit of a head-scratcher. Don’t worry: completing this challenge isn’t nearly as confusing as it may look to you. All it takes is knowing where to find a boar and then getting up to speed—literally.

How to headbutt an opponent while riding a boar in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

The first thing players will need to do is find a boar. Luckily, boars spawn all around the map in Fortnite. You just have to use a little deductive reasoning when looking for one. You most likely won’t find a boar in a city in real life, and so you most likely won’t find a boar roaming the streets of Tilted Towers, either. Look for boars in grassy areas and in forests instead.

Once you’ve found a boar, you’ll need to jump on top of it to tame and ride it. This can be a little bit tricky since the boar will most likely see you and try to headbutt you, but the timing isn’t too difficult to pull off.

Now that you’ve successfully found and begun riding a boar, all you need to do is look for an opponent to headbutt. Keep in mind that the headbutt will only hit an enemy if you’re moving at full speed on the boar, as indicated by the comic-like “speed lines” that will appear on the screen. Simply bumping into an enemy while your boar is walking around won’t count.

You’ll know that you’ve successfully headbutted an opponent when you see a damage marker pop up after hitting the enemy. A successful headbutt should do 15 damage.