How to hack Stark Robots in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4 | Dot Esports

Fortnite has entered the age of Stark Industries for Chapter Two, season four. Players have quickly realized that not only do they need to worry about Doctor Doom and Iron Man, they need to worry about Stark Industry robots as well.

The NPCs can be found at any of the Quinjet Patrol landing sites, and with an energy rifle, the robots will take players out if their not careful.

Each of the landing sites, which are all across the map, has a handful of robots that come to the location shortly after players drop. To clarify, they don’t exist in their given locations as soon as the match starts. Instead, they fly to those landing sites and are followed by a trail of blue smoke.

To take one of these robots as your own, the first thing you need to do is shoot it down. With 100 HP and a rifle, the robot will fight back, but it’s not as difficult as facing an NPC boss or another skilled player.

Once you have the robot down, it can be “hacked” by walking up to it and holding down the button or key that is designated on your screen. For instance, if you’re playing on a PlayStation, you’ll be pressing and holding Square.

The hack requires players to hold their location for about two seconds. So if you’re in the middle of a fight with someone. You might want to make sure you have some cover before bringing your new NPC teammate into the fight.

There doesn’t seem to be a limit to how many robots you can hack. So if you’re skilled enough and quick enough to down all of the robots at a landing site and hack them without getting taken out in the process, you’ll have quite the annoying advantage over other people in your lobbies.