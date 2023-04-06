Fortnite is a great game to play if you have some friends, but it’s not always so easy to find good teammates to play with. Thankfully, Fortnite is improving the NPC followers that you can find across the island by allowing players to recruit them to provide support and special effects. A new quest asks players to try out the other new feature of giving those NPCs orders.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to give a hired specialist a command in Fortnite.

How do you give a hired specialist a command in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

You’ll need to hire an NPC at one of the following locations on the map:

Munitions Expert: At Breakwater Bay

At Breakwater Bay Longshot: On the coast east of Citadel

On the coast east of Citadel Garrison: On the island southwest of Frenzy Fields

On the island southwest of Frenzy Fields Polar Patroller: NE of Anvil Square

NE of Anvil Square Sludge: Southwest of Steamy Springs

Southwest of Steamy Springs Remedy: At a small castle in between the large gas station and Slappy Shores

At a small castle in between the large gas station and Slappy Shores Triage Trooper: On a snowy tip of the island southeast of Lonely Labs

Once you’ve recruited an NPC, you’ll need to hold the left-directional button on the controller and then select one of the options on the top of the screen to give the follower a command. This includes telling them to stop, follow you, or move somewhere. Any of these commands will complete the quest and give you experience.

Once you’ve completed the quest, you now have an ally that can cover your back in a firefight and may even provide additional benefits like ammo or restoring your health.