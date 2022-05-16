How to get Zuri in Fortnite and enter the tattoo contest

Each Fortnite season adds more to the game in terms of lore, cosmetics, and skins. Epic Games strikes many collaboration deals to introduce real-life IPs to the game while its creative team continues to blow fans away with new releases.

Zuri is one of the latest skins that will make its debut in Fortnite. The fearless fighter will come in a bundle with her Featherfighters back bling, Empowered Dha pickaxe, and Best in the Ring loading screen.

How to get Zuri in Fortnite

Fortnite fans can unlock Zuri by purchasing her bundle from the in-game item shop. The bundle auctions for 1,200 V-Bucks, which translates to around $10.

Like most new releases, Zuri will only be available in the shop for a limited time before she rotates out. Most skins come back to the shop after a while, however, so you’ll likely get a second chance at adding the skin to your collection.

How to enter the Zuri tattoo contest in Fortnite

To celebrate Zuri’s arrival in Fortnite, Epic kicked off a tattoo content on its social media channels. It looks like the developer is planning to add more Zuri styles in the future and will use some of the tattoo designs from the community.

If you have a tattoo idea for Zuri, you can enter the contest by submitting your design on Twitter or Instagram with the #ZuriTattooContest hashtag. Make sure to follow Fortnite on Instagram and Twitter as well, and the submissions have to be in .jpg or .png format.

The winner of the competition will have their design ported into the game and they’ll earn a $2,500 cash prize alongside getting the Zuri skin.