How to get the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite - Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season eight started today and there’s an abundance of new cosmetics and skins for players to get their hands on.

While acquiring some items will be tied to achieving certain levels through the game’s battle pass, others can be earned with things like battle stars.

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Along with Charlotte, Fabio Sparklemane, J.B. Chimpanksi, and Marvel’s Carnage, Epic Games introduced an epic quality skin called Toona Fish.

Once you’ve gotten the battle pass for this season, you should be able to see the skin available on the first page of the game’s battle pass for nine battle stars.

The Toona Fish skin comes in a basic black-and-white base. But by finding color bottles around the Fornite map, you’ll be able to unlock a wide array of colorful styles to make your Toona Fish distinctly unique to all the other ones out there.