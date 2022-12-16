As one of the most popular anime from the last five years, it only makes sense that My Hero Academia would eventually join the fight in Fortnite. In addition to the four new characters from the anime that were added to the game, there was also the addition of a wide range of challenges that test players’ abilities and encourages them to become heroes.

In the Hero Training Gym, players will test their skills against other teams of heroes to see who’s No. 1. Here’s all the info you need to know about how to get to the My Hero Academia Hero Training Gym in Fortnite.

Where is the Hero Training Gym in Fortnite?

Screengrab via Epic Games

To go to the Hero Training Gym in Fortnite, you should enter the Island Code: 6917-7775-5190 in the Discovery menu. This will take you to the gym Creative level, which was created by Zen Creative Studios and is inspired by one of the training gyms that the heroes use in the anime.

In this eight-vs-eight level, players will battle it out against one another to get eliminations and prove who are the superior heroes. This level also features the inclusion of the new Deku Smash weapon, allowing players to test out their Ultimate abilities while on the training ground. There are also two quests and rewards for this Creative island specifically, and they include:

Secure rescue points on the Hero Training Gym island – PLUS ULTRA spray

Assist in eliminating five opponents on the Hero Training Gym island – Deku Spray

Completing these quests will also likely count toward your total My Hero Academia quests completed and get you one step closer to the other rewards for the event.