How to get the Thanos skin in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Three years ago, Thanos was introduced to the Fortnite world as a playable character in the “Infinity Gauntlet” Limited Time Mode (LTM). He returned again in 2019 as a part of the “Endgame” LTM.

And now, players will get a chance to play as Thanos whenever they want since Epic is making his character model a skin in the game.

They called him a mad man…



Drop in-game and compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by @Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame!



Check in-game for when it starts in your region.

https://t.co/CzSRwKgkAE pic.twitter.com/cDWW5e9VWJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 21, 2021

You may have even already seen players jumping around and cranking 90s as the super villain, but those special few won the opportunity in yesterday’s “Thanos Cup.”

For those who missed out on the chance to get the Thanos skin from that tournament, you only have to wait a few days before the cosmetic becomes available in the game’s shop.

The Thanos skin can be acquired for purchase through the Fortnite item shop beginning this Saturday, June 26 at 7pm CT.

Along with the Thanos skin, Fortnite has also created an Infinity Gauntlet-inspired back bling, as well as a “Thanos Watches” spray for new Thanos mains to use.