How to get the special Free Guy emote in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 | Dot Esports

Considering the sheer amount of franchises and properties that Fortnite crosses over with on a regular basis, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the title now includes items based on the new video game-centric film Free Guy ahead of its theatrical release.

While fans can purchase a skin based on the character Dude from the film in the game’s Item Shop, players can also earn a free emote from the film simply by completing a few challenges.

To start each challenge, players will have to interact with one of the many ATMs located around the island. In total, there are around 16 found across the map, and you’ll need to interact with a new one to start each of the challenges.

Image via Fortnite.gg

After that, you’ll be given a series of challenges. You can only complete these challenges one at a time, but they are relatively easy to complete if you know what to do.

Get hit by a moving vehicle

Take melee damage

Place three coins around the map

Talk with an NPC

Reboot or revive a teammate or interact with campfires

Use the Free Guy emote near an opponent

As one can tell just by looking at them, these challenges are simple, and even though some might be a bit annoying (specifically the “take melee damage” and “use the Free Guy emote near an enemy” ones) most of them should be fairly easy to complete.

Image via Fortnite.gg

The only one that isn’t so straightforward requires you to place three coins around the map. For this, you’ll have to visit locations around the map and interact with them to place a coin. There are multiple spots and you only have to place three coins in total, so it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle.

After that, the Free Guy emote will unlock for use whenever you feel like it. While it might be a bit time-consuming that all of this is only for an emote rather than a full-blown skin, it’s still hard to complain about free content.