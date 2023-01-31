After Goku’s debut in Fortnite in August 2022, his son Son Gohan will headline the second collaboration between Epic Games and Dragon Ball. The second collaboration was released with the v23.30 update on Jan. 31. The latest update introduced five new Reality Augments, and brought back the Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, and Dragon Ball Adventure Island.

Following his father’s footsteps, Son Gohan will be available for purchase as an individual outfit or bundle that includes an outfit, a back bling, a pickaxe, and a glider. This all can be found in the game’s shop for V-Bucks, but be warned, the price matches the epicness of Dragon Ball.

If you started your Dragon Ball collection in 2022 and are a die-hard fan of the franchise who has to celebrate the return of Dragon Ball to the game, here’s how you can get the Son Gohan skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Son Gohan skin in Fortnite

Son Gohan skin was added to Fortnite with the v23.30 update released on Jan. 31. The skin is, together with its assets, available in the game’s shop. If you want to buy only Son Gohan skin, you’ll need to cash in 1,800 V-Bucks to get it. If you buy the skin, you’ll also get the Super Saiyan style, Gohan’s Cape back bling, and Charging Up emote.

If you want to double down on Dragon Ball skins and obtain the whole Son Gohan bundle, you’ll need to have 2,200 V-Bucks. With the Son Gohan bundle, you’ll obtain Son Gohan skin, the Super Saiyan style, Gohan’s Cape back bling, Charging Up emote, the Capsule No.576 glider, the Gohan and Piccolo loading screen, and Gohan’s Beast Axe.

Bear in mind Piccolo skin you’ll have to choose carefully if you have a limited budget as the Piccolo outfit costs 1,800 V-Bucks and the bundle 2,200 V-Bucks.