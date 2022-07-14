Fortnite‘s cosmetics are widely popular among its players, with fans always eager to get the next skin that catches their eye. Part of the excitement is that players never know when skins or other cosmetics will return to the Item Shop, making some skins rarer than others. Now, Epic Games has brought back the Shadow Strike pack to Fortnite.

Currently, the only way to get the Shadow Strike pack in Fortnite is to purchase it from the Item Shop for the discounted price of 2,800 V-Bucks. Players can purchase the 2,800 V-Bucks pack for $19.99 plus tax. The theme of the bundle seems to be stealth, hence the dark skins. The bundle includes:

Shadow Archetype outfit

Dark Paradigm back bling

Nite Gunner outfit

Nite Bag back bling

Mecha Team Shadow outfit

Shadow Jet Set back bling

While the Shadow Strike pack could stay for a few more days, it could also just as easily leave when tonight when the Item Shop resets at 7pm CT. It was last seen in the Item Shop on May 30, and then on April 4 before that. Right now it seems that the Shadow Strike pack returns within 30 to 60 days of its last appearance, but this is just speculation.

The Shadow Strike pack was first released in Sept. 2020 during Chapter Two, season four, of Fortnite. It has made many appearances in the Item Shop since then. That’s all you need to know about how to get the Shadow Strike pack in Fortnite.