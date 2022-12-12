Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales and MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers, so it makes sense that they’d partner together eventually. After being revealed in the Chapter Four launch trailer, it looks like MrBeast’s skin has finally been shown by Epic. Because of this, many players are eagerly awaiting their chance to get it.

Not only is MrBeast getting his own skin, but he’s also offering $1 million to anyone who can win his competition. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite.

Where to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Starting on Dec. 14, players will be able to find both new MrBeast skins located in the Fortnite Item Shop. It’s unclear what it will cost but the two skins will likely be sold together as a bundle alongside the other cosmetics.

The base MrBeast skin includes:

MrBeast Smasher pickaxe

Beast Backdrop wrap

Image via Epic Games

The seemingly cell-shaded MrBeast6000 skin seems to be a more stylized take and includes:

Prize Package back bling – reactive

Beast Claw pickaxe

Wrapped and Revved glider

Players who don’t want to buy any cosmetics are still eligible to win free ones through the MrBeast Extreme Survival challenge. Players who are in the top 100,000 players of that will be eligible for a special umbrella called the Beast Brella. This is notable because Epic usually only introduces new umbrellas at the start of each season.

Those who are able to complete the Extreme Survival quests in the battle royale will also be able to earn the MrBeast Gaming spray and the MrBeast Survival Games loading screen.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite.