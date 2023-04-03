How to get the Miss Bunny Penny Fortnite skin

As one of the most popular live-service games out right now, players are always on the lookout for new content coming to the game. After a new bunny skin leaked as part of the v24.10 update, many players were eager to get their hands on it. Now, Miss Bunny Penny has been released into the Item Shop ahead of Easter, and the demand is real.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Miss Bunny Penny skin in Fortnite and whether or not it’s worth it.

Where to get the Miss Bunny Penny skin in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Miss Bunny Penny is currently available on the first row of the Fortnite Item Shop alongside the Dapper Rabbit Bundle. This new version of Penny is sold as an individual skin for 800 V-Bucks without any other cosmetics coming with it. This lack of additional cosmetics is likely why she is at a discounted price compared to other skins.

The skin is themed around the Easter holiday, so there’s probably a good chance that it will remain in the Item Shop at least until the reset on Monday, April 10, the day after Easter. This isn’t confirmed though and the skin could leave sooner, so players should purchase it ASAP if they want it.

Is the Miss Bunny Penny Fortnite skin worth it?

Whether or not this skin is worth it will largely depend on the player, how much they like the skin, and what other skins they have. With it being a holiday-themed skin, some players may only break it out in spring each year, which is something to consider. The skin also doesn’t come with any additional cosmetics, so you’ll need to get some of those as well if you don’t have anything for Bunny Penny.

On the other hand, this is a new style of a classic Fortnite character, Penny, and players who’ve been playing since the beginning may value that. On the other hand, many players seem to like the way the skin looks, which serves as its own motivation.

Whether or not it’s worth it depends on whether or not you already have the V-Bucks and how much you like the skin, and only you can decide whether to purchase it or not.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Miss Bunny Penny Skin in Fortnite and whether it’s worth it or not.