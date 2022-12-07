Fortnite has managed to recreate some of Earth’s mightiest heroes through its strong partnership with Marvel.

Throughout the last few years, players have been introduced to characters like Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and many more iconic Marvel characters. One of the largest characters has been left out until now, though.

The Incredible Hulk has finally been added to Fortnite in all his strength and furiousness. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Incredible Hulk skin in Fortnite.

Where to get the Incredible Hulk skin in Fortnite

Players who want the Incredible Hulk skin will likely have to purchase the skin from the Item Shop when it becomes available. With the skin just being decrypted in the files, it’s likely that players will see it revealed in the Item Shop in the coming days.

Some data miners have posited that the skin will begin being given to content creators today ahead of releasing in the Item Shop tomorrow night at reset. This is just speculation, but it would line up with previous Fortnite skins from the past that have followed a similar release pattern.

The Incredible Hulk bundle comes with a number of different items, including:

Hulk Skin with a Variant

Gamma Chamber back bling

Demolisher harvesting tool

Hulk Smash emote

Warning: Gamma Rays spray

While we don’t know the price of the bundle, it will likely be discounted upon release. Epic Games has done this in the past with new skin releases.

The addition of the Hulk makes Fortnite one step closer to completing the Avengers, with more Marvel skins like Miles Morales expected to come in the near future. That’s all you need to know about how to get the Incredible Hulk skin in Fortnite.