How to get the Hulk Smashers pickaxe in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Get ready to Hulk Smash your way through Fortnite with some Hulk hands thanks to the continuing partnership between Marvel and Epic Games.

The Hulk Smashers pickaxe can be earned for free in August 2020, so it’s important to do what’s required to obtain them before the offer no longer stands.

Luckily, it’s easy to do and only requires trying out another Marvel game. So if you’re a fan of the Hulk or the Avengers, you could be in for a treat.

Here’s how to get the Hulk Smashers.

How to get the Hulk Smashers pickaxe in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

To earn Hulk Smashers, you’ll need to participate in and finish the content of the Marvel Avengers beta on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Sorry PC players, this one doesn’t apply to you. In the beta, you need to complete three HARM Challenges, which are missions where you fight waves of enemies.

Before you play in any of the betas, you’ll need to link your PlayStation or Xbox Live account to your Epic account here. Then, you need to link your Epic account to a Square Enix account here.

Once that’s done, just play in any of the betas and you should be good to go. Here’s the full schedule of the betas:

Aug. 7 to 9: PlayStation 4 Pre-Order Beta Marvel Avengers PlayStation 4 pre-order players only

Aug. 14 to 16: PlayStation 4 Open Beta

Aug. 14 to 16: Xbox One Pre-Order Beta Marvel Avengers Xbox One pre-order players only

Aug. 21 to 23: Open Beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The Hulk Smashers will be added to Fortnite’s in-game store at a later date, according to Epic. Any other information can be found on the Fortnite website.