Fortnite is one of the most popular video games out right now, with players from across the world logging in every day to view the new content and complete challenges. One of the things that keep players coming back is the cosmetics that can be fun to collect, and one of the most popular skins that people are looking for right now is the Guff skin.

With his popularity as a Halloween costume this year and the fluffy appearance, many players are eager to get their hands on the skin in-game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the original Guff skin in Fortnite.

How to get the Guff skin in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

All you’ll need to do to get the Guff skin is to wait for it to return to the Item Shop, at which point you’ll be able to purchase it for 1,200 V-Bucks. According to the Fortnite Wiki, this fluffy guy from the Mythical Might set was last seen in the Item Shop 64 days ago and 144 days before that, so it appears that this skin doesn’t have a set pattern for when it reappears.

Players will likely at least have to wait until the Fortnitemares event is over and the Item Shop to reset out of all the Halloween-themed items. With it being just over two months since he showed up in the Item Shop, players may have to wait for another before they see him again.

Guff is one of the popular Fortnite Halloween costumes that Spirit Halloween has sold in recent years. Although, some of those wearing the costume has been less than pleased with their resulting appearance.