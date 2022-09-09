How to get Sully’s ‘NEW’ Seaplane Glider in Fortnite

Epic Games is one of the best companies when it comes to partnering with brands for exclusive deals and content. For multiple games that have launched in 2022, Epic has offered unique items in Fortnite for players who pre-order it on its service. Now, the next exclusive has been leaked with the release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Here’s all the information you need to know to get Sully’s “NEW” Seaplane Glider in Fortnite.

How to unlock Sully’s “NEW” Seaplane Glider in Fortnite

When the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Epic Games Store page goes up, all players will need to do is pre-order the game. This will likely award the player the item at a later date as it gets closer to the Uncharted collection’s release. Players will also have the option to purchase the new glider when it hits the Item Shop, according to the now hidden Epic Games page.

Epic Games is now force-redirecting the store page for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to a blank page so here is what it looks like:



+ Fortnite seaplane glider image url: https://t.co/Kw5AE3XpIC pic.twitter.com/0UP4Z6opjp — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 9, 2022

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is already available on PlayStation, having been released on Jan. 28. The collection features improved visuals and framerate for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. New and old players can enjoy these two games remastered for current-gen consoles and PC.

With Sully’s “NEW” Seaplane Glider potentially coming to the shop on Nov. 17, it’s likely that the rest of the Uncharted cosmetics would return with it. Players who don’t want to wait can pre-order the game now to be among the first to get the new Seaplane Glider.