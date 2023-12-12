How to get the Shogun Palace build in LEGO Fortnite

The Shogun Palace collection might be one of the most unique-looking structure sets in LEGO Fortnite, boasting impressive Japanese-style buildings with swooping roofs and elegant designs. The only issue, however, is that some players might not know how to unlock this beautiful collection for themselves.

In LEGO Fortnite, there are many different ways to unlock decorations, furniture, and even building parts to create your own masterpieces. Unfortunately for any aspiring in-game architects, these unlock requirements aren’t easily discovered since most players must stumble upon them while they explore and expand their villages.

If you’re looking to add Shogun Palace pieces to your playthrough, here is the only way to unlock the set.

Unlocking the Shogun Palace build, explained

Snow-capped mountains for a gilded kingdom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Shogun Palace build, you’ll have to head out to the freezing, snow-covered hills of the Frostlands biome and settle down with your own Village Square structure. Make sure you have actually entered the biome before placing down the building, which should give you access to the specific build theme.

As you upgrade that specific village, you should get access to more recipes in the Shogun Palace theme for larger, more complex pre-made buildings, as well as other pieces from the collection in decorations and building pieces.

If you aren’t trying to set up camp in the frigid climate of the Frostlands, don’t worry. You should also be able to build the Shogun Palace buildings in any other biome once you’ve unlocked the collection for you and your friends.