How to get Rick from Rick and Morty in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 | Dot Esports

Fortnite has finally reached its next season, Chapter 2, season 7, and it has brought plenty of space-themed additions to the island.

One of the most notable additions has been the introduction of Rick Sanchez as a player’s skin from the Rick and Morty animated series. Along with Rick himself, there are plenty of other additions from the show that players will be able to earn during their time playing this new season.

All these themed items boast an impressive 2D cartoonish aesthetic that is similar to the Lexa skin introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5.

For a lot of fans, getting skins for Rick and Morty is going to be their number one priority when hopping into this update. fortunately, the process of getting these skins is rather simple, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy.

How to unlock Rick and Morty skins in Fortnite

As was displayed in both the season’s trailers, Rick Sanchez is now available in Fortnite and to score this look for yourself you’ll simply need to work your way through the battle pass.

Rick looks sick, ngl pic.twitter.com/Untq6C6t7S — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

Using Battle Stars you can purchase the Rick Sanchez skin from the battle pass, but there are still further editions that can be earned. You can also purchase the Toxic Rick style for the skin that gives the character a familiar green ooze aesthetic like in the episode “Rest and Ricklaxation”.

As of right now, there isn’t a Morty player skin available in the game, but that doesn’t mean the character doesn’t make an appearance.

They turned Morty into a hammer pic.twitter.com/qHdNEv8m6f — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 8, 2021

You can earn yourself the harvesting tool Hammerhead Morty which as the name suggests, turns Morty into a hammer. It is likely that a Morty player skin could be added to the game later in the season but as for right now, nothing has been announced.

Along with these two skins, there is a back bling available in the battle pass Butter Robot back bling and Rick’s UFO cruiser glider to earn.

If you’re a die-hard Rick and Morty fan who is looking to collect all the show’s cosmetics that have made their way into the game then there are a few more things to look out for including loading screens, emotes, stickers, and weapon skins. You can score these by both working through the battle pass or completing challenges over the duration of the season.