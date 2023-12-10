How to get Milk in LEGO Fortnite

There is an abundance of resources to collect in LEGO Fortnite, and if you’re looking to stay alive on your adventures, you’ll need food and drinks at hand—so how exactly do you get Milk?

Milk in LEGO Fortnite restores your hunger and health, with the added benefit of being readily available and not requiring any additional crafting. With Milk in your inventory, you can quickly drink it to reap the benefits.

Of course, you’ll first need to gather Milk, so what exactly is the process of doing so, and where can you find Cows? We’ve answered both questions below.

How to gather Milk in LEGO Fortnite

Moo-ve it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gathering Milk is a relatively easy process in LEGO Fortnite, as all you need to do is pet a Cow to receive one Milk.

You can find Cows in abundance in the Grasslands biome of LEGO Fortnite, and you can lure them using Vines or Berries. By doing this, you can pen the Cows in a specific location to make gathering Milk much easier. If you find yourself in the Frostlands biome, you can also pet Mountain Cows for Milk.

You will, however, need to do this every time you enter your world in LEGO Fortnite, as creatures will despawn when you exit your game. That may change in a future update to make LEGO Fortnite’s animal mechanics closer to Minecraft, where you can easily build a farm.

It is not too much of an issue, though, given that Cows can be found relatively easily across the world in LEGO Fortnite, so you shouldn’t have too many issues gathering the Milk you need. If you do find yourself in a situation where you don’t have any Cows near your Village, you can exit and re-enter the game to trigger new spawns.