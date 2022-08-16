How to get Kamehameha in Fortnite: Locations, stats, and how to use

The new Dragonball x Fortnite collaboration event is now live and it brings several new additions to the game. With all of the Dragonball fans set and ready to play this event, it has the potential to be one of the biggest Fortnite events to date.

The new abilities introduced to the game are already causing havoc across the battlefield. Getting that Victory Royale has never been easier since the introduction of these powerful new super moves. One of them, in particular, gaining a lot of traction is the Kamehameha wave, the most iconic move from the Dragonball series.

How to get the Kamehameha in Fortnite

The Kamehameha is the most well-known super move in all of Dragonball. Popularized by the main character Goku, and taught to him by Master Roshi of the Turtle School, the Kamehameha now comes to Fortnite bringing all of the destructive capabilities from the series along with it.

The Kamehameha can be acquired as a random drop from the Capsule Corp capsules that are scattered across the map. In most cases, they tend to spawn across various locations, but from what we have seen, the most reliable way of getting it is from Bulma at Master Roshi’s island. Once acquired, it can be used immediately in battle.

Since this is such a coveted drop, getting it is going to be quite a chore, given how many people will be gunning for it from the drops themselves. Once spawned, the Kamehameha supply drop will display in the sky and slowly drop to the ground. From there, it is only a matter of fighting off your adversaries to get your hands on this all-new amazing super move.