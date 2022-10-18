Fortnitemares 2022 brought a handful of new features to Fortnite, including new items, interactions, and abilities.

Like every year, Fortnitemares 2022 is associated with Halloween, so it’s no coincidence that most of the features added to the game alongside the event are spooky and related to eerie stories and legends. This year, players will be able to transform themselves into a Werewolf by using Howler Claws.

Howler Claws aren’t difficult to acquire, but they can be quite a hassle. Players will need to complete one single task before equipping the new item, which gives them the ability to turn themselves into a dangerous predator.

How to get Howler Claws in Fortnite

To use Howler Claws, you must first get your hands on them. To do so, players simply need to find one of the Alteration Altars, which are from now on scattered around the map. Once they’re there, they need to perform the Ritual Emote, which should be on your emote menu. Select them, do a little dance, and you will be awarded Howler Claws as a reward.

What are Howler Claws’ abilities in Fortnite?

When players have Howler Claws, they can activate the item to gain three special abilities.

The first one is Wolfscent Ability, which allows players to track enemies for a limited time, after which it will go on for a cooldown. When used, players will see other opponents in a nearby radius marked with a violet scent. Though if there are no enemies around them at all, the ability will immediately enter cooldown.

Another ability is Slash, which allows players to go for incredibly high-damage melee attacks. Players will be able to make more mess than just deal damage with single hits since Slash ability allows them to perform a four-combo attack.

The third and final ability is Air Slash. With Howler Claws, players will be allowed to perform a high double jump that will launch them into the air. If you manage to land on any of your opponents, they will take a bunch of damage as well.