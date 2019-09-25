How to get Fortnite’s GLOW skin

The iKONIK Fortnite skin that’s exclusive to Samsung device users is rumored to be getting replaced by a new outfit called GLOW.

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed this information, but according to the Italian Samsung website and multiple reliable data miners, the GLOW skin is expected to be released on Sept. 27.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter Did the Italian Samsung site leak the upcoming Samsung skin? … be replaced by the new “GLOW” skin. Check for yourself by changing the Samsung site to italian and go to performance under the Samsung S10 decides. Thanks to @GabrielPoliti2 for letting me know!

In turn, the K-pop themed iKONIK skin will reportedly no longer be available to buy, but it’ll still be useable for players who already own it. If you own a Samsung phone or tablet, this means you don’t have much more time to claim the iKONIK outfit.

The GLOW skin is rumored to be an improvement over the last, offering access to a wider range of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Note 10, 9, 8, S10e, S10, S10 +, and more.

What does the skin look like?

Image via FortTory

It’s been nicknamed GLOW for a reason. The rumored skin is shiny with a foreboding hood, a purple cape, icy blue gloves, and a big pair of curb-stomping boots.

Image via FortTory

It looks like more of a supervillain than a K-Pop star, but it’s spectacular either way. It’ll reportedly come with its own emote, too.

Image via FortTory

How to get the GLOW skin?

Much like the iKONIK skin, the GLOW outfit will be available to download through the Galaxy Store for free. The only catch is you’ll need to own a Samsung device.

Anyone who owns the Galaxy Note 10, 9, 8, S10e, S10, S10 +, S10 5G, S9, A70, A80, A90, Tab S4, and Tab S6 can get the skin.

The offer also requires you to own an account and select a valid form of payment when registering. You won’t be charged for either the skin or the emote, though.

Once you unlock the skin, sign in to your Epic Games account, and launch Fortnite, it should be available to use.

The Samsung skin offer is expected to start on Sept. 27.