How to get Fortnite's Galaxy Scout outfit and weapon wrap for free | Dot Esports

The new Galaxy Scout skin is coming to Fortnite this weekend and players can earn it for free, according to Epic Games.

The skin will be available for purchase when it hits the store at a later time, but Android Fortnite players can earn it for free by playing the game this weekend.

Galaxy Scout will be a hot commodity when it hits the game, so Fortnite players will undoubtedly want to add it to their collections as soon as possible.

Here’s how to get Galaxy Scout and its matching wrap for free.

How to get Galaxy Scout for free

The Galaxy Cup is open to Android players on Fortnite-supported devices. To become eligible, players need to enable two-factor authentication on their accounts.

Once a player is eligible, they then must compete in the Galaxy Cup this weekend on July 25 and 26. Players must place high enough in the event to earn the skin. The required placements for each region can be found below:

Europe: Top 10,000

NA-East: Top 7,500

NA-West: Top 2,500

Latin America: Top 2,500

Asia: Top 1,250

Middle East: Top 1,250

Oceania: Top 1,250

To earn the Star Scout wrap, players only need to participate in five games. Both the skin and the wrap will be made available in the Fortnite store for purchase “at a later date.”