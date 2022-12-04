Fortnite Chapter Four, season one has introduced tons of new changes to the island, including new zones, weapons, cosmetics, and skins. The majority of skins will, as usual, be unlocked via the Battle pass. You can grab your own Battle pass by paying 950 V-Bucks or by joining Fortnite Crew for a monthly subscription.

The most iconic skins coming to the game during this season are The Witcher, Hulk, Mr. Beast, and the Doomslayer skins. Each of these skins is tied to the battle pass and will be, most likely, represented in the main section of the pass.

The Doom Slayer is a skin that comes from the Doom franchise. He’s a protagonist of Doom, Doom II: Hell on Earth, Doom 64, Doom (2016), and Doom Eternal. Known for his incredible strength and resilience, the Doom Slayer is making his way to the island in Fortnite.

How to get Doom Slayer in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one

To unlock Doom Slayer in Fortnite, you first need to unlock your battle pass. To do that, you’ll need to the Battle Pass tab and click the Get Battle Pass button. The alternative way is to join Fortnite Crew for $11.99 per month and you’ll get a battle pass for free.

Next, you’ll need to play the game as much as you can, complete the quests, earn Battle stars, and level up your battle pass. The Doom Slayer is on page five of battle pass so you’ll need to unlock all previous pages before you can grab him. After that, you’ll need to make sure you have nine Battle stars to unlock him. If not, jump back into Zero Build or Battle Royale, and quickly grind it. As soon as you unlock page five and collect your nine Battle stars, you can unlock the skin and enjoy.