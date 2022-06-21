How to get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

This morning, Epic Games released Patch 21.10 in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three. This unleashed a fleet of Star Wars stormtroopers onto the map, giving players even more NPCs to defeat.

Of course, wherever the stormtroopers are, their leader likely isn’t far behind. Darth Vader has joined the stormtroopers on the map and holds a powerful weapon that players can claim for themselves. As one would expect, that weapon is a lightsaber.

The Sith Lord is considered a boss in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, meaning players need to defeat him to claim his weapon. Darth Vader works slightly differently than other bosses in Fortnite, though.

Here’s what you need to know to find Darth Vader and claim his lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

Finding Darth Vader

As specified in the patch notes from Epic Games, Darth Vader doesn’t have a set spot on the map like other Fortnite NPC bosses. Instead, the Sith Lord appears at a random spot on the map at the beginning of each match. Darth Vader and his stormtroopers drop at this location as players are on the Battle Bus, giving them enough time to land, find a weapon, and take on the Star Wars villain.

You can see exactly where Darth Vader and the stormtroopers are landing by paying attention to the skies as the Battle Bus is going across the map. At some point, an Imperial Shuttle will soar across the sky and descend onto the map. The shuttle will have a blue glow to it as it descends, allowing players to easily pinpoint its location.

Once you have marked where Darth Vader is located, you can glide down to his location and find a weapon and perhaps some healing items. Vader is an extremely difficult boss in Fortnite. He has two stormtroopers to protect him and a variety of attacks that can eliminate you rather easily. As expected, the Sith Lord uses the Force in different ways to block your shots and get you off your game during the fight. A close-up encounter isn’t wise, especially with starting weapons, so you want to try and find a long-range weapon and attack him that way.

After Darth Vader has been defeated, he will drop his lightsaber for you to pick up and add to your inventory. This weapon can carry you to the end of a Fortnite match if used correctly. It can block enemy shots, by thrown at enemies relatively far away, and swung horizontally to deal massive damage to close-range enemies.

It’s unclear exactly how long Darth Vader will stay on the Fortnite Chapter Three, season three map, so defeat him and take ownership of his lightsaber while you can.