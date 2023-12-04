How to get an Aura in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s major Chapter Five update has overhauled the Locker system, for better or worse (mostly the latter). Loadouts have been segmented into several needlessly granular sections, with a few of them even being brand new—and the Aura slot is among these as-of-yet unseen additions coming to the battle royale soon.

The lack of details presented about what these Auras are, what they do, and how to acquire them has many players scratching their heads, but not to worry—everything we know about Auras so far is collected here for your convenience.

What is an Aura in Fortnite?

You won’t find Auras in the Item Shop or Battle Pass. As many players already suspected, Auras are a new cosmetic option exclusive to the Fortnite Festival mode, which will be released on Dec. 9. Notably, the Fortnite Festival isn’t implemented yet, beyond an entry on the mode selection screen that says “coming soon.”

This means Auras are unobtainable, at least for now.

The fact Auras aren’t present in the Battle Pass while other as-yet unusable content (like Rocket Racing car bodies, for instance) points to them being unlocked through this extra mode, so get ready to work on your shredding skills. As the name implies, they’re simply aura-like special effects that hang around your selected character, like the Unusual effects in Team Fortress 2 but hopefully without the absurd prices.

Only a handful are even coded into the game at the moment, but as with the LEGO skins also added in Chapter Five, it’s almost certain more will be added as the season progresses. They’ll likely be unusable during the core Battle Royale mode, as anyone sporting an Aura will be begging to get shot across the map—but there’s always a chance I’m wrong, and the battle royale is about to get a whole lot easier.