LEGO Fortnite is a fresh game and as you’d expect, it comes with a variety of unexpected issues. One of these is the High Complexity Area error.

This problem is stopping players from building in LEGO Fortnite and in some cases resulting in their games crashing. Most of the players having this issue appear to be on console, but we’d expect it could happen on other devices too.

Anytime you can’t build in LEGO Fortnite is going to be frustrating so there are a few things that you can try that may help to fix the ongoing issue before Epic Games roll out a patch.

How to fix the High Complexity Area error in LEGO Fortnite

You’ve got a few options to try. Image via Epic Games and LEGO

Sadly, Epic Games has yet to address this ongoing issue and as such there is no assured fix you can use to remedy the High Complexity Area error. However, there are some things to try that may work.

The first thing you should attempt when you encounter any error in LEGO Fortnite including the High Complexity Area error is to exit your world and rejoin at the lobby screen. Sometimes this soft reset can be enough to solve the issue. Should that not work, typical troubleshooting steps for Fortnite issues are your next port of call. Try closing and restarting LEGO Fortnite on whatever device you’re playing on, make sure you have a constant internet connection and potentially turn your console or PC off and back on.

If you’ve tried the above, your only option might be a hard reset, meaning starting a new world in LEGO Fortnite. We understand this is the last thing you want to do, but if it works then playing the game is better than being stuck with the High Complexity Area issue.

Should this problem continue to occur make sure you’ve launched a support ticket with the Epic developers so they can continue investigating. The more players that do this, the faster a fix will be rolled out to the LEGO game. Once a fix has been shared for the problem we will update this article to reflect the new findings.