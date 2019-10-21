How to find the letter “O” in Fortnite Chapter 2

Two sets of challenges are already available to complete in Fortnite Chapter Two, season one. The second mission set for season one of Chapter Two is called Open Water and has 10 different challenges that players have to complete.

Once players complete all 10 missions, they’ll unlock the Open Water loading screen that reveals where the hidden letter “O” is located around the new map.

Every week, players will have to find a letter to spell out Fortnite and they’ll be rewarded with a season-exclusive skin at the end of Chapter Two, season one.

Once you complete all of the challenges, you can quickly collect the letter “O” at Craggy Cliffs.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

The letter will be sitting underneath the orange-trimmed house facing directly north.

In case you can’t find the letter, HarryNinetyFour posted a direct walkthrough video so you can quickly complete this challenge.

The next letter, “R,” will be available in three days when the upcoming set of challenges is unlocked.