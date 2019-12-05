How to find the hidden XP drop for Fortnite Chapter 2, season one

The latest mission to release for Fortnite Chapter Two, season one, Chaos Rising, rewards players with a hidden XP drop once they complete eight out of 11 challenges.

Every mission has 11 challenges, and once eight are finished, players earn a special loading screen. Each loading screen reveals the location of a special reward.

For the first eight weeks of Chapter Two, season one, players used the loading screens to find individual letters that spelled out Fortnite.

Now, for week nine, instead of a letter, players will be looking for the location of an XP drop.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Keep in mind, players have to complete any eight challenges from the Chaos Rising mission to unlock the ability to find the hidden XP drop.

Players will be able to find the location hidden in the loading screen to the right of the character. The location is Kevin the Cube, which is in Steamy Stacks.

Screengrab via HarryNinetyFour

If you aren’t able to locate the XP drop, check out this screengrab from HarryNinetyFour.