How to find Superman (Clark Kent) in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 | Dot Esports

If you failed to find him this morning, you might want to try again.

DC superheroes have made their way into the Fortnite universe and there are numerous quests that require you to interact with characters like Clark Kent, Beast Boy, and Batman to collect cosmetics.

Many players reported earlier today that the area where you’re supposed to find Superman had no signs of the hero.

Kent was supposed to be located at the orchard between Craggy Cliffs, Steamy Stacks, and Corny Complex in the northeastern quarter of the Fortnite map.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Fortnite’s official status account posted on Twitter this morning that it’s investigating these reports. At 11:12am CT, the account posted again saying that the “issue with the Characters needed for Superman’s Quests not appearing on the Island has been resolved.”

The issue with the Characters needed for Superman's Quests not appearing on the Island has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/J2vgAAboDx — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 10, 2021

So if you weren’t able to find Superman earlier today, head back over to the orchard and you should be able to find Kent inside the farmhouse that has a two-story wrap-around porch.

By interacting with him, you’ll be able to accept quest offerings from him. Completing quests given by Kent and the other heroes will help you unlock special cosmetics including a Call to Action emote, Superman Shield spray, and Clark Kent outfit so that you can role play as the alter-ego yourself.