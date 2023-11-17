How to find planes in Fortnite OG

There are quite a few of them.

When planes were added to Fortnite many seasons ago, a lot of players loved them. They changed the game by allowing players to fight in the air, which was new and exciting. Now, planes are back in Fortnite OG, and you can find them in different places on the map.

All Fortnite OG plane locations

In Fortnite OG, you can find 21 planes scattered across the map. All of them are X-4 Stormwings, which look like old propeller planes. They can carry up to a maximum of five people each and can absorb 2000 health points worth of damage before nose-diving toward the ground.

Eight of them can be found in the southwest corner, which is a large area covered in snow. Five are in Frosty Flights, while the other three are a bit further south.

You can find two in the desert near Paradise Palms, and one each in Lucky Landing, near Fatal Fields, Shifty Shafts, between Dusty Divot and Retail Row, above Tilted Towers, above Snobby Shores, near Haunted Hills, northeast of Pleasant Park, east of Junk Junction, near Tomato Temple, and near Risky Reels.

The planes can be found at these locations. Image via Fortnite.GG

How to use planes in Fortnite OG

Flying planes in Fortnite OG is easy. Press W on a keyboard or push the left analog stick forward on a controller to start the engine. When you’re fast enough, tilt the mouse or flick the right analog stick down to lift the plane off the ground. To shoot, just press the fire button. You can also press the sprint button for a quick speed boost, but it uses up your fuel faster.

Planes are the quickest way to move around in Fortnite. They’re faster than any other vehicle and can fly high above buildings and obstacles. Just be sure to jump out if they take too much damage, or you might end up in a tough situation.