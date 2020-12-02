How to find Beskar Steel deep in the belly of the shark | Dot Esports

You don't actually need to dive in the sea.

Fortnite‘s chapter two, season five, just went live, and you can be one of the first people to get their hands on precious Beskar Steel.

One of the new season’s challenges is to find Beskar Steel deep in the belly of the shark. Don’t grab your diving gear and harpoon just yet, however.

Make your way to the northwestern-most part of the map, where The Shark lies. It’s the small island directly north of Coral Castle, and a former POI in chapter two, season two.

Enter the rock formation, where you’ll find the former Agency base in disrepair. There’s a lack of stairs, so you’ll need to build some to head up to the second floor and move to the west side of the building.

Once you find a opened vault door, head inside. It’s been cleaned out save for a shelf holding a lone ingot of Beskar Steel, which you can claim for yourself.

If you are still stuck, here’s a video guide.

Once you pick up the Beskar Steel, you should get a prompt on the left side of your screen indicating that you are done with your quest. If you are still hankering for more raw materials, consider finding the Beskar Steel where earth meets the sky.