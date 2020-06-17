How to Enter Catty Corner Vault in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Dot Esports

A new season of Fortnite: Battle Royale has bought with it a series of new vaults, all filled to the brim with gear and lootables to help you chase that Battle Royale victory.

One of the vaults also happens to be one of the week one challenges in the new battle pass, so let’s dive into how to access it.

First you need to head to Catty’s Corner, a new area that is in the south-east portion of the map. From there, you will come across a swarm of NPC marauders protecting the vault so be sure to come equipped and with plenty of shields.

From there you need ot locate the boss of area. The Kit Boss. He will be one of a king and have a ton of health and shields.

Kill him and the Vault Access Card will drop. Grab it, head to the vault, swipe the card and walk inside the finish the challenge and get all the loot you will ever need.

Just don’t die.