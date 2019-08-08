How to easily complete the “Visit graffiti-covered billboards in a single match” Spray and Pray Prestige Fortnite Challenge

Another day, another load fo challenges added to Season X of Fortnite: Battle Royale.

Once you complete the first lot of new challenges added today in the form of the “Spray and Pray” missions, you’ll unlock a new set of supposedly “hardest” challenges to complete to unlock extra rewards.

One of these Prestige challenges asks players to “Visit graffiti-covered billboards in a single match” and it couldn’t be easier. While there are three billboards you can go to, two of them are so close together that it makes this challenge easier than some of the regular ones beforehand.

There are two billboards located in Shifty Shafts and just to the East of the area that is within walking distance of one another. You could even go into Team Rumble and simply glide over to both areas in a matter of seconds.

All you need to do is get close enough to the Billboards that the challenges registers that you visited it and the rewards will be yours.