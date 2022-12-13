How to earn Score in MrBeasts Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite

As one of the most popular games out right now, it only makes sense that the most wildly successful YouTuber would make his way into the game. Not only is Mr. Beast getting his own skin, but he’s also hosting MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite, a competition that will award the player with a million-dollar prize.

To win the competition, players will need to earn the highest score in MrBeast’s level over the course of three hours on Dec 17. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to earn Score in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

How to earn points in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Simply put, players will be able to earn Score in MrBeast’s level by just following the prompts that show up on the screen and are given by Mr. Beast on the screen. These challenges start simply enough, telling the player to remain on clearly marked tiles that won’t be removed before scaling up in difficulty. At different points, players will be teleported to new levels that have unique gimmicks.

Some of these unique levels include:

Finding a briefcase on a beach

A Fall Guys-like falling tile level

Racing through a maze to reach the end

Throughout the event, which takes place on Dec. 17 from 11am CT to 2am CT, players will be able to compete on the level to see who can come away with the highest score. The winner will be awarded a million dollars and “bragging rights,” according to a video that shows before the level starts.

That’s all you need to know about how to Score in MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.