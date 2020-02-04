How to earn a free Fortnite Tango skin from the PS4 Celebration Cup

Epic Games is putting on a show with its new Fortnite Celebration Cup for PlayStation 4 players, offering competitors the opportunity to earn free items and a share of a $1 million cash prize.

To participate in the solo event, players must be at least 13 years old, have access to a level 15 or above account, and have Two-Factor Authentication enabled.

On the first day of the event, three in-game goodies are up for grabs. The top-50 percent of players on each of the regional leaderboards will take home a Take Cover spray. The top-25 percent will get a Wild Accent pickaxe while the top-five percent receive a Tango outfit.

On the second and final day of the event, the top players will then have the chance to win a share of the $1 million prize pool. Over 4,000 players will win cash prizes globally.

To win the prizes, simply wrack as many kills, wins, and points in the event as humanly possible. It’s as simple as that.

The event kicks off on Feb. 15 and ends a day later on Feb. 16