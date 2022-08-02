How to drop an item in Fortnite: PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Fortnite has an astounding amount of items available for players to use. It can be difficult to keep track of the sheer amount of weapons and healing items that you can find littered throughout the island, and even more difficult to decide exactly what you want to pick up.

That, in itself, is the other issue with so many items: players don’t have very much space to carry a variety of things on them. After all, there are only five slots in Fortnite’s non-material inventory. That means only five choices of gun, grenade, shield, health, or other special items to choose from. That’s not much, especially since at least one or two of those spots need to be devoted to guns, and at least one more should go to healing items.

You’ve probably run into a situation where you’ve gobbled up every item in sight upon landing and then run into a better item. Or maybe you’re just running along and you realize you have three separate slots all devoted to bandages. Either way, you’ll need to clear some space, and dropping an item ahead of time can make that swap much faster.

Here’s how to drop items in Fortnite.

How to drop items in Fortnite on PS4 and Xbox One

If you’re playing Fortnite on console, you just need to follow the prompts to drop an item. First, open up your inventory. By default, this should be the center pad on a PlayStation controller and the left center button on an Xbox controller. This might be different if you use different keybindings, however.

After you’ve opened your inventory, move your cursor to select the item you want to drop. Below your items, you should see button prompts for different actions related to the item, including dropping an item. On PlayStation, just hit the square button to drop the item, while on Xbox, use the X button. Once you’ve done this, the item should drop onto the ground, leaving your inventory.

How to drop items in Fortnite on PC

If you’re playing on PC, you can drop items the exact same way you drop them on console by opening your inventory, selecting the item, and hitting the drop option. There’s also a slightly faster way players can drop items on PC, however.

If you open your inventory (in default controls, by pressing the I button), you can put your mouse cursor on the item, click and hold, and then drag the item to the side of your screen, outside of the inventory menu. Dragging and dropping the item out of the inventory menu will drop the item in the game, freeing up an inventory slot.