How to do the Fortnite Festival XP glitch

The Fortnite Festival XP glitch is a method of earning unlimited experience points, and it requires the cooperation of a friend or an alternate account. The key is to team up with this second account, ensuring the 20-minute jam daily quest is not done yet.

How to get infinite XP in Fortnite Festival Jam mode

Just play anything and forget about it for 20 minutes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This glitch boils down to joining a friend in Fortnite Festival’s Jam mode, jamming with them for 20 minutes, then leaving and re-entering your friend’s lobby to get the daily quest experience again. Then, you repeat this process. Here’s the step-by-step breakdown of the glitch.

Have your friend or alternate account invite the main account (the one you want to level up) to a party. The account being leveled should not be the party leader. Verify that the “Play an instrument for 20 minutes” daily quest hasn’t been completed. Enter a Festival Jam Stage game together. Locate a vacant stage and play an instrument for 20 minutes. After completing the session, leave the lobby with the account you wish to gain XP on. Keep the other account in the Jam stage. Once you’re in the lobby, collect your XP rewards on the account that exited. Rejoin the match where your friend or alternate account is still in the Jam stage. Leave the match again. Collect your XP rewards once more. Repeat the process of leaving and rejoining the lobby to accumulate the desired XP.

I tested this glitch myself on Dec. 12 using an alt account logged into my PC and my main account logged into my Nintendo Switch. The glitch worked perfectly.

Once you’ve completed the infinite XP glitch process in Fortnite Festival, there’s no benefit in swapping roles and having your friend leave and rejoin the lobby. This method won’t work for them. The most effective approach is to wait until the next day. Then, you can host the party yourself, returning the favor to your friend. This way, you provide them with the opportunity to use the XP glitch while you patiently wait in the lobby.

Can you get banned for using the Fortnite Festival XP glitch?

So far, there have been no reports of players facing bans for exploiting XP glitches in Fortnite Festival. Given that this particular glitch doesn’t impact gameplay, V-Bucks, or compromise the game’s competitive integrity, it’s more likely that Epic will address the underlying issue causing this infinite XP loop, rather than penalizing players who have taken advantage of it.

Nevertheless, it’s important to note that the safety and integrity of your Fortnite account can’t be assured if you decide to use this glitch. From personal experience, I’ve used it without facing a ban, but this doesn’t eliminate the possibility of it happening. So, if you choose to use this glitch, be aware that you’re doing so at your own risk.

Will the Fortnite Festival XP glitch be fixed?

Epic will likely address the Fortnite Festival infinite XP glitch in the future. The battle pass system is designed to keep player engagement over an extended period, and this glitch could drastically reduce the time required to complete it. This potential impact on player engagement makes it likely that Epic is already investigating a solution. But the timeline for the next Fortnite update is uncertain, particularly as we’re heading into the holiday season, which might affect the schedule for game updates.