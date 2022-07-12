How to dig up dirt piles to find and attune the relic in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is that it is an evolving game that is constantly introducing new lore and mechanics to keep the game interesting.

In Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, this has meant helping The Scientist and his assistant AMIE look for relics across the island. Now, players are being sent around Shuffled Shrines to find the missing relic pieces.

Here’s how you dig up dirt piles to find and attune the relic in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

Where to dig up dirt piles to find and attune the relic in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Screengrab via Epic Games

After you enable the device uplink, you’ll be directed toward Shuffled Shrines. This is a temple that’s currently being affected by the Reality Tree to feature new hidden areas. Players will need to go to the northeast portion of the shrines where there are several excavation plots with shining dirt mounds in them. The player will need to hit each of the dirt piles until a relic piece comes out.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once players have found the relic piece, they’ll need to take it to a specific biome in order to attune it. Players can head to the marker on their map north of Butter Bloom, where they’ll find a pedestal sitting by itself. Place the object on the pedestal, and you’ll have completed the quest.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Each of the other relic quests will have you find the relic piece at Shuffled Shrines, but you’ll need to take each piece to a different biome. That’s all you need to know about digging up the relic piece and attuning it in Fortnite.