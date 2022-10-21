Fortnite’s annual Halloween-themed event is here, promising new thrills and challenges to keep players engaged through this spooky season. Some of the other quests of Fortnitemares have asked players to dance with Chrome Punk and eat some candy. Now, players are being tasked with digging up some scary reading material.

Although the location is marked on the map, it can be difficult to find all of the Tablature that you need to dig up in a single match. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to dig up and collect the Terrifying Tablature in Fortnite.

How to dig up and collect Terrifying Tablature in a single match in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Terrifying Tablature is buried all around Grim Gables, so you’ll need to make sure that you land there. When you do, you’ll notice that there are piles of dirt with exclamation points above them. There are two of them in the corn maze and two on the southeast and southwest corners of the house.

Interact with each of these mounds of dirt in a single match to complete the objective and be awarded the Fortnitemares soundtrack.

This can be a tricky mission due to the level of zombies that spawn at Grim Gables, which is enough to distract you from your goal. Luckily, the other mission that was released today was to get rid of five zombies. You’ll be able to complete both of these missions at the same time when you visit Grim Gables.

If you haven’t yet, you can also choose to take on the Inkquisitor underneath Grim Gables, which was part of a Fortnitemares quest released a few days ago.