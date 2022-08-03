How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite is a constantly evolving game, adding new weapons, challenges, and mechanics with each update. Part of the appeal is that the game is always improving and trying new things, making it fun for returning and new players alike. During the No Sweat Summer event, players are asked to destroy Large Sea Buoys with a Motorboat Missle to get the No Sweat Summer musical track.

Here’s all you need to know about how to destroy Large Sea Buoys in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

How to destroy Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles

Screengrab via Epic Games

The first thing you should do is to land at Sanctuary and find a boat in the water that’s ready to go. Once you’ve found your watercraft, drive around the race course looking for the large buoys with balloons coming off the top. Shoot these buoys with a rocket twice and you’ll destroy them, counting toward your objective. Destroy three of them and you’ll have completed the mission.

Since this quest just became available, it’s likely that you may run into some other enemies while in Sanctuary. As long as you’re laser-focused on finishing the quest, you’ll have it done without any hassle from other passing boats. Once you’re finished, you can use your missiles to take out any of the competition and get some easy eliminations.

The reward for completing this quest includes the No Sweat Summer musical track, which is a nice calming track that fits this summer event’s theme. That’s all you need to know about how to destroy the Large Sea Buoys with Motorboat Missiles in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.