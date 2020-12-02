How to Defeat Ruckus in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite is being a little more cryptid with its latest offerings of challenges, tasking players to channel their inner Bounty Hunter and scour the map in search of treasure and secrets.

One of the challenges this week will require players to go and kill Ruckus, one of the new bosses added in Chapter 2 Season 5. But unlike in previous seasons Epic Games isn’t letting people know where he is or in what area.

So where is he and how do you defeat him?

Ruckus Location

Ruckus can be located around Hydro 13, which is the area East of Slurpy Swamp beside the big water dam.

He can usually be found behind the building and is packing heat with a rocket launcher and legendary heavy assault rifle to boot. He also has insane shields and health so make sure you have enough ammo and weapons to take him down.

Build yourself a high vantage point and keep at bay, as he could launch rockets at you at any moment which could be deadly close up.