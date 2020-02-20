How to “Deal Damage to Henchmen” in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

Henchmen are a new series of NPC baddies added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 which, when killed, will drop some loot to help you in your quest to finish first.

The Henchmen will rarely spawn in some modes like Team Rumble so its best to head into Solos or other modes to better your chances and can spawn in multiple places around the map.

The best place we have seen them spawn, however, is new areas on the map like the Yacht in the northeast or the new mansion in the center of the map. There are always plenty of Henchmen here to kill but just be aware of other players who might be trying to score some kills alongside you.

You are going to have to deal a lot of damage to Henchmen to complete the challenges, over 2,000 in fact, so prepare to either focus on farming kills in these areas over time, or just idly do it during each match until your reach your goal.

You’ll unlock a lot of EXP for your services, so it might be worth doing the grind early in the season to make the most of it.