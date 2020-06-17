How to Damage Loot Sharks at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Another season another series of challenges to take on in Fortnite: Battle Royale with the challenges this time taking advantage of all the new things the game has to offer.

One of the first week of challenges is asking players to “Damage Loot Sharks at Sweaty Sands” and everyone is dropping there in hopes of finding the illusive beast.

First things first, get yourself a rifle or ranged weapon before even trying to find the Loot Shark. More so to protect yourself from other players who are trying to do the same thing.

Then, what we advise you to do is grab a boat and circle around the island. Sharks will try to attack boats so even if you don’t see it, it’ll likely find you.

Sharks also don’t seem to spawn straight away when you touchdown, so circling casually around the area and waiting for one to appear is the best course of action.

Then when you find one, shoot it a few times and the challenge should be done and over with.