How to Craft items in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6? | Dot Esports

While it isn’t necessary for each Fortnite season to introduce new mechanics to spice up the game, Epic Games has been quite generous for the last couple of seasons. Almost every season included a new mechanic that players had to adapt to for the past year, and Chapter two, season six is no different.

Crafting is the latest feature that has joined Fortnite, allowing players to create new items with the materials they collect around the map. These crafting materials are different from building ones, however, but finding them isn't as difficult as it sounds.

To craft a Hunter's Cloak, for example, you'll need two bones and a piece of meat. You'll be able to collect these materials by hunting the wildlife on the map. Crafting some items can also require materials that you can obtain by destroying cars, meaning there are more than a few ways of collecting materials to craft different items.

Once you have the items, you'll need to open your inventory and navigate to the crafting tab. The items that you can craft with your materials will automatically appear on this tab, and you'll be able to start crafting by clicking on the Craft button.

Crafting an item will reward you with 80 XP. During the first week of season six, you'll also complete a legendary quest, granting you 24,000 XP.

The crafting animation takes around three seconds and you'll be pretty vulnerable while you're crafting since your character won't have their gun out. We recommend hiding in a quiet place after collecting the materials, so you can craft your items in peace and get right back to the match. If you're looking to craft anything that requires materials from animals on the map, you should also secure yourself a couple of weapons since the animals fight back.